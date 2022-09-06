HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also

