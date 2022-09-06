HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,302 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

