HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.