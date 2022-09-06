Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $916.00

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 916 ($11.07) and last traded at GBX 939 ($11.35), with a volume of 112250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930 ($11.24).

Analyst Ratings Changes

HFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £840.41 million and a PE ratio of 2,066.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.22.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

