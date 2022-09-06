Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $916.00

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFGGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 916 ($11.07) and last traded at GBX 939 ($11.35), with a volume of 112250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930 ($11.24).

Analyst Ratings Changes

HFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £840.41 million and a PE ratio of 2,066.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.22.

About Hilton Food Group

(Get Rating)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.