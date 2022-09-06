Hina Inu (HINA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,616.00

Hina Inu (HINA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Hina Inu has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. Hina Inu has a market capitalization of $597,657.68 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hina Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00837005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Hina Inu Profile

Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.

Hina Inu Coin Trading

