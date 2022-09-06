Hina Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Hina Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hina Inu has a total market capitalization of $597,657.68 and approximately $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00837005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Hina Inu Profile

Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.

Hina Inu Coin Trading

