Hive (HIVE) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Hive has a market cap of $234.36 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00030732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008379 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00040636 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00081915 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 436,741,683 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | GitlabWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

