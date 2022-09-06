Hive (HIVE) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Hive has a market cap of $234.36 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00030732 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008379 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001948 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00040636 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00081915 BTC.
- JUST (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.
Hive Coin Profile
Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 436,741,683 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.
Buying and Selling Hive
