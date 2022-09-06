Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 90,500 U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth $169,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

