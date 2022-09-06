Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $162.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

