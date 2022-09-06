Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $26,155.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 262,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,877.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

