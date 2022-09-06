Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $283,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

Shares of HCA opened at $200.03 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.93 and its 200-day moving average is $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

