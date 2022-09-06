Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,750 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

