Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,500 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

