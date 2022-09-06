Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 881 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.