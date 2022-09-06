Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $136.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.96. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

