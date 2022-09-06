Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Transocean Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.73. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.