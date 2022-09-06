Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,511 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

