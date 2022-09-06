Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

NYSE MNRL opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,290.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,126 shares of company stock worth $13,010,335. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Brigham Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

