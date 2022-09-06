Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. Research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th.

ARIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

