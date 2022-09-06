Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TMST. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.81. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. As a group, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

