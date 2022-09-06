Hoge Finance Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $19.85 million and approximately $70,694.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hoge Finance Profile

HOGE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 398,806,755,522 coins and its circulating supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

