Holo (HOT) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Holo has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $339.61 million and $31.33 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00029939 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00042197 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00083012 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official website is holo.host. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

