Homeros (HMR) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Homeros (HMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $14.23 million and $95,501.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00135033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036509 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022115 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Homeros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

