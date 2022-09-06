Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges

Honest (HNST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $833,258.27 and $918.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00874057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.

Buying and Selling Honest

