Hoo Token (HOO) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.62 Million

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges. Hoo Token has a market cap of $17.62 million and $32.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00836893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015595 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
