Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) versus Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Financial Review

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Valley Bancorp and Hope Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hope Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Hope Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $17.67 million 2.57 $3.77 million $1.04 10.84 Hope Bancorp $610.13 million 2.80 $204.57 million $1.81 7.89

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 21.32% N/A N/A Hope Bancorp 34.35% 10.72% 1.23%

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company operates in Salinas, King City, and Monterey locations. Pacific Valley Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 47 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Fremont, and Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

