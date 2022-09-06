Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.06 million and $40,357.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00834240 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015539 BTC.
Horizon Protocol Coin Profile
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
