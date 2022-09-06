Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.06 million and $40,357.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

