Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.73. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 20,305 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
Houston American Energy Trading Up 14.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Houston American Energy
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houston American Energy (HUSA)
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.