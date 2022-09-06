Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 941.20 ($11.37).

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWDN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($8.82) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes bought 8,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £47,760 ($57,709.04). Insiders have acquired 8,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,821,086 over the last ninety days.

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 564 ($6.81) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 629.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 694.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 537.20 ($6.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($11.91). The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 990.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

