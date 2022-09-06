Howdoo (UDOO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

Howdoo (UDOO) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,867.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00136543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00035501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023321 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

