H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,821 shares of company stock worth $4,037,989. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.