HTMLCOIN (HTML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $880,633.27

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $880,633.27 and $1,060.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XProject (XPRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00135076 BTC.

The Phoenix (FIRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Nimbus Coin (NMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.