Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 455,358 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,269,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

