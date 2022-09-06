Humanscape (HUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.30 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $132.58 million and $1.30 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

