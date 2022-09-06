Hummingbird Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HMNG)

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hummingbird Finance has a market cap of $516,880.72 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hummingbird Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.

Hummingbird Finance Profile

Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc.

Hummingbird Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hummingbird Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hummingbird Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hummingbird Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

