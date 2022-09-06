HUPAYX Self Reported Market Cap Tops $28.90 Million (HPX)

HUPAYX (HPX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. HUPAYX has a total market capitalization of $28.90 million and $196,948.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUPAYX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUPAYX has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUPAYX alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00886126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016362 BTC.

HUPAYX Coin Profile

HUPAYX’s official website is www.hupayx.com. HUPAYX’s official Twitter account is @hupayx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUPAYX

According to CryptoCompare, “HUPAYX’s end-to-end mobile payment platform is based on Hybrid Blockchain coupled with TechFin business model, which is operated by The Human Plus – a System Integrator and Development company based in Seoul, South Korea. HUPAYX has an ecosystem based on the purpose and method of network participation is divided into – network alliance, application alliance, end users, merchants, and technology partners. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUPAYX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUPAYX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUPAYX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUPAYX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUPAYX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.