HUSD Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $159.42 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004440 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002673 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134406 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00036005 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022996 BTC.
HUSD Profile
HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.
HUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.