HUSD Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $159.42 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022996 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

HUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.