Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 22.9% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 389,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 61.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 294,723 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 2.6 %

About Hut 8 Mining

HUT opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.