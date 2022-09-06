Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 22.9% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 389,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 61.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 294,723 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 2.6 %
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
