HYCON Market Cap Reaches $284,258.05 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $284,258.05 and approximately $19,966.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00080001 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

