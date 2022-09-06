Hydro Protocol Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $48,597.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,883.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00136543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00035501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.