HyperCash Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. HyperCash has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $187,544.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,936.75 or 1.00237469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00063758 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00231737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00147723 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00242279 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00057452 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00063196 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004166 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.