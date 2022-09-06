Hypersign identity (HID) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16,512.00

Hypersign identity (HID) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Hypersign identity coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hypersign identity has a market capitalization of $44,316.89 and approximately $16,512.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hypersign identity has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00830127 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015596 BTC.
Hypersign identity Profile
Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.
Buying and Selling Hypersign identity
