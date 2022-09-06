IAGON Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges (IAG)

IAGON (IAG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. IAGON has a total market cap of $828,474.55 and approximately $74,847.00 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IAGON has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IAGON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IAGON

IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) is a coin. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,580,000 coins. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon.

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON is an open source platform that uses cloud computing and storage services through blockchain technology. The IAGON platform uses the Alexandria Protocol (Artifical Intelligence smart computing protocol for optimization and management) to coordinate the computing resources between miners and customers designing a dynamic ecosystem. Also in the IAGON ecosystem, miners are rewarded by performing computing tasks and storing user’s files. The IAG token is an Ethereum-based utility token used to purchase cloud & processing services and also to reward the participants for allocating computing resources. “

