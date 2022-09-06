IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.02

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.02 and traded as low as C$1.50. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 976,672 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.92.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. The company has a market cap of C$747.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.02.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.