Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 134,497 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.68%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -493.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

