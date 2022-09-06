ICHI (ICHI) Price Tops $5.15

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00026719 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $25.45 million and $494,971.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00857855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015961 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,941,568 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.