ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of ICU Medical worth $45,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.72 and a beta of 0.57. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.