Idea Chain Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.01 Million (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Idea Chain Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00135033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036509 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022115 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

