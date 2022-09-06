Ideaology (IDEA) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ideaology (IDEA) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ideaology has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $305,809.70 and $149,809.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Buying and Selling Ideaology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

