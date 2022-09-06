Idle (IDLE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Million

Idle (IDLE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Idle has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $1.43 million and $3,753.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00879074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,417,820 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

